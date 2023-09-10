Interval Partners LP Has $5.42 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 783.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,725 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.15% of Federated Hermes worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FHI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FHI opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $433.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $38,694.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 368,074 shares in the company, valued at $14,185,571.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $38,694.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 368,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,185,571.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,013 shares of company stock worth $1,869,216. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

