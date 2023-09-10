Interval Partners LP Has $4.89 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,817 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.13% of MGIC Investment worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 253.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.42%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

