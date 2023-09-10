Interval Partners LP Has $3.72 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Interval Partners LP cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 3,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $212,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Mirova raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 6,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $600.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $570.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $614.36.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.