Interval Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,634,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after acquiring an additional 84,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,207,000 after acquiring an additional 551,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

