Interval Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,016 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,354 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned 0.21% of Associated Banc worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Associated Banc by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Trading Up 0.9 %

ASB opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $328.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens raised their target price on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

Get Our Latest Report on ASB

Associated Banc Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.