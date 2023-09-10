Interval Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Interval Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,816 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after buying an additional 10,644,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,421,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after acquiring an additional 466,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,244,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after purchasing an additional 442,819 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $64.12 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

In related news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $600,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

