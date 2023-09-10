Interval Partners LP Buys Shares of 25,420 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $845,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4,089.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,363,023.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $149.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.33 and its 200 day moving average is $157.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.22.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

