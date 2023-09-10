Interval Partners LP Buys New Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASO. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 258,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.3% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.0 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

