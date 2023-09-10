Interval Partners LP Buys New Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000. Interval Partners LP owned 0.09% of Virtu Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $23.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.24.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $278.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

