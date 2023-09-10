Interval Partners LP Buys New Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,608.7% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 395,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 372,358 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,706,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,409,000 after purchasing an additional 86,736 shares during the period.

SKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,295,438.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,059.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $69.61 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $76.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

