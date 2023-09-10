Interval Partners LP Buys New Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Hubbell by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Up 0.8 %

HUBB opened at $327.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $209.96 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.