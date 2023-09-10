Interval Partners LP Buys 14,787 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 246.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at about $59,081,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 160.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,270,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOUR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $130,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FOUR opened at $56.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

