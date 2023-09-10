Interval Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.27% of Cadence Bank worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CADE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at $2,458,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $21.88 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.12 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

