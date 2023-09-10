Interval Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Interval Partners LP increased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,987,000 after acquiring an additional 197,992 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AFG stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.63 and a 12 month high of $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

