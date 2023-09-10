Interval Partners LP Boosts Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Interval Partners LP grew its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 1,082.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,573 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned 0.13% of Kemper worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1,420.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KMPR opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.92. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.67%.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $486,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

