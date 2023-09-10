Interval Partners LP Acquires Shares of 75,373 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.05% of AZEK at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

AZEK stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.75 million. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,669.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

