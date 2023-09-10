Interval Partners LP Acquires Shares of 103,000 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 106.9% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 152,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 78,784 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,716,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,389 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.2 %

NCLH stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,339.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,811 shares of company stock worth $6,579,004. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

