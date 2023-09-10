International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $35.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

