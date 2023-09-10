International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 121,064 shares traded.
International Isotopes Stock Down 19.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
About International Isotopes
International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products.
