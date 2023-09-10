Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Oppenheimer

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

INTA stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 0.56. Intapp has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $30,738.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,207.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,627,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $30,738.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,207.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,758. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

