Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $422.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $420.95 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.72.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.40.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

