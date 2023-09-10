Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,900 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 350.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DLR
Digital Realty Trust Price Performance
Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $129.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $133.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average of $107.46.
Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.29%.
Digital Realty Trust Profile
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Realty Trust
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.