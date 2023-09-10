Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,900 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 350.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $129.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $133.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average of $107.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.29%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

