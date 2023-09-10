Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMD opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,301.85, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,643 shares of company stock worth $13,490,584 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

