Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of KLA by 185.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $497.73 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $485.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,986 shares of company stock worth $22,071,950. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

