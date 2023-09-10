Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 59.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CL King started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $742,418.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $742,418.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,110 shares of company stock worth $4,934,535 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

