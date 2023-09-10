Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,900 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 390.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $248.36 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $294.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.78 and a 200-day moving average of $245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

