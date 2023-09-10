Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $136.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $138.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

