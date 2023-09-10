Insider Selling: Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) COO Sells $27,666.00 in Stock

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) COO James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 6,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $27,666.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 940,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,011.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Traeger Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:COOK opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Traeger, Inc. has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $492.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $171.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 37.17% and a negative net margin of 47.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Traeger from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

