Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Sells $8,236,637.08 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 85,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.74, for a total transaction of $8,236,637.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,259,878.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, August 14th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $6,370,664.28.

On Friday, July 7th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $7,052,904.12.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1,652.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

