Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $1,405,346.25 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 14,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $1,405,346.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $97.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.17. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.62, a PEG ratio of 1,652.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,500,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 78,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

