Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $20,692,000.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $20,692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES stock opened at $105.96 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 188.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ares Management by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ares Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.