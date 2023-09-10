Insider Buying: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Director Buys $19,450.00 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) Director Chelsea A. Grayson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $19,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $945.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.36%. Equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

