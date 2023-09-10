Insider Buying: Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,800,000 Shares of Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 2,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 853,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,335,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 214,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 143,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

