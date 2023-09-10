IndiGG (INDI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IndiGG has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $15,426.23 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

