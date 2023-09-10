Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Southside Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group $706.48 million 2.25 $196.29 million $2.15 17.90 Southside Bancshares $293.84 million 3.03 $105.02 million $3.35 8.70

Dividends

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Southside Bancshares. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Independent Bank Group pays out 70.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Independent Bank Group and Southside Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus price target of $50.40, suggesting a potential upside of 30.98%. Southside Bancshares has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.88%. Given Independent Bank Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group 10.68% 7.71% 0.99% Southside Bancshares 29.88% 14.37% 1.39%

Volatility & Risk

Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Independent Bank Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans, such as SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages, as well as mortgage warehouse purchase loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, estatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services consisting of analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

