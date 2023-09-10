ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $207,728,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $186,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $122.72 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

