ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,198 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mirova raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mirova now owns 39,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in Union Pacific by 68.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Viawealth LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $211.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.97. The company has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

