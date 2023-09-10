ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,726 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,771,000 after purchasing an additional 235,494 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

