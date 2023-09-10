ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $425,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $857.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $875.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $752.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.