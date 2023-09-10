ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 291 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM opened at $106.24 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $133.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

