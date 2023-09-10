ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $99.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.