ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $560.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $523.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.39. The company has a market capitalization of $255.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.57.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

