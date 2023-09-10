ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,320 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 807,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after acquiring an additional 674,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $161.40 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.68. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.