Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Announces Earnings Results

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.91%.

Hurco Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of HURC stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.11 million, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hurco Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hurco Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies during the 1st quarter worth $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

