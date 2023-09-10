HP Inc. (HPQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

HP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. HP has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HP to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.45 on Friday. HP has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 114.62% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,111,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,025,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HP by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,645 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

