Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $194.05 million, a PE ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -149.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on HOFT

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 5,271.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 25.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 39,221 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 24.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 173.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furnishings

(Get Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.