Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $184.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

