Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240,818 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $184.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $122.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

