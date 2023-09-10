Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.57 or 0.00017690 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $166.85 million and $1,557.16 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00017263 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,825.49 or 1.00034526 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.57996208 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

