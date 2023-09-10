Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 95,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $22,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $137.84 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

